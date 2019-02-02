Snowmobiler dies after falling through ice on Sandy Bottom Lake in Livingston County

GREEN OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A snowmobiler died Friday after falling through the ice on Sandy Bottom Lake in Livingston County.

Three Green Oak Township residents used a canoe and a flat-bottom boat to traverse the ice and go into the water. They were able to pull the 67-year-old New Hudson man from the water and onto the ice.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. When Green Oak Township police officers arrived, they helped move the victim from the ice and onto the shore, where they discovered he was in cardiac arrest.

The man was taken to the University of Michigan Hospital, and despite lifesaving efforts, he was pronounced dead.

Police said the man had gone through the ice near a channel that rarely freezes.

The name of the victim is not being released until the family of the victim has been notified.

