Snowpile Program helping families at Children's Hospital in Detroit

DETROIT - The Snowpile Program allows parents with children in the hospital to rest a little easier during the holiday season.

Every year, volunteers buy gifts for more than 200 families spending Christmas at the Children's Hospital in Detroit.

On Wednesday night, the children, nurses, doctors and parents received a special light show designed to lift spirits inside the Children's Hospital.

Tow truck drivers across metro Detroit were on a special service run, their goal being to bring cheer to children in the hospital.

Willie Kaufman piled his wife and two kids in the truck for the event.

"People don't know how blessed they are to have a healthy child," he said. "Everyone is out trying to support them."

Young patients watched the event from the hospital windows.

Watch the video above for Jermont Terry's full story.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.