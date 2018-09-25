Snyder orders flags lowered to half-staff Wednesday in honor of fallen firefighter

Governor Rick Snyder has ordered the U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex to be lowered to half-staff on Wednesday, Sept. 26, in recognition of Memphis, Mich., firefighter Robert Phillips II who died in the line of duty Sept. 23.

MEMPHIS, Mich. - Governor Rick Snyder has ordered the U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex to be lowered to half-staff on Wednesday, Sept. 26, in recognition of Memphis, Mich., firefighter Robert Phillips II who died in the line of duty Sept. 23.

"Robert was a true hero who gave the ultimate sacrifice to save the lives of his fellow Michiganders,” Snyder said. “We will remember him fondly for his service and devotion to his community and Michigan. Sue and I send thoughts and prayers to his family, friends and the entire Memphis Fire Department during this difficult time.”

Phillips worked at Brass Aluminum Forging as a project engineer and volunteered with the Memphis Fire Department since 1979, where he previously served as chief of the department. Phillips was a loving husband, father and grandfather who enjoyed camping, bicycling and bowling.

A service will be held in his honor Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Kammeraad-Merchant Funeral Home, located at 80375 Main Street in Memphis.

Flags should be returned to full-staff on Thursday, Sept. 27.



