Soapy justice: Court rules for driver in fall at Michigan car wash

MUSKEGON, Mich. - The Michigan appeals court is breaking new legal ground - at a self-serve car wash.

In a 2-1 decision, the court says a woman who fell while washing her car can seek payment from her car insurer. The court says maintenance of Tamara Woodring's car had a "direct casual influence" on her fall and injuries.

Woodring believes she slipped on ice while washing her car on a February day in Muskegon County. The car was parked, and the vehicle was running.

Judge Amy Ronayne Krause says it's not a matter of being in the wrong place at the wrong time. Judge Jane Markey agreed. Their opinion Thursday sets a legal precedent.

Judge Michael Riordan disagreed, saying the connection between Woodring's injuries and her car was incidental.

