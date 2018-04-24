Softball tournament aims to bring attention to revival of Detroit, Belle Isle

DETROIT - A softball tournament on Belle Isle is coming back for its second year to get young girls involved in the sport and to show off the revival on the island and in Detroit.

The Battle at Belle Isle softball tournament is set for Saturday, May 12 and Sunday, May 13. Games will be played on four fields beginning at 9 a.m. each day, with Saturday's last game wrapping up around 7:30 p.m. and Sunday's championship game ending around 3:30 p.m.

The tournament features girls ages 10 to 14 from 17 travel softball teams all across Michigan, ranging from Brighton to Roseville to Richmond. It is free and open to the public, but rates still apply to get on the island.

Courtesy - Dan Weiss The 2nd annual Battle at Belle Isle softball tournament is Saturday, May 12 and Sunday, May 13.

Dan Weiss, who has a daughter on the Freedom Fastpitch 14U team, says the tournament serves more than just one purpose.

"The goal for this tournament is to prepare the young ladies for the next level of competition," Weiss said. "Also, (for) people to see that softball is back on Belle Isle.

"(The tournament) gives people an opportunity to visit Detroit and see the improvements. In addition, some people may not have been on Belle Isle. I was actually talking to a parent and she mentioned last year was the first time she had ever been on Belle Isle."

Here are all the teams involved in this year's tournament:

14U Division

Freedom 14U (Roseville)

Hitz 14U (Chesterfield)

Livonia Storm Red 13U

Ann Arbor Gold 13U

Berkley Burn 14U

Legacy 14U (Brighton)

Troy Raptors

12U Division

Freedom 12U (Roseville)

Richmond Blues 12U

Fraser Fury 12U

Livonia Storm Red 12U

TST Wixom 12U

Livonia Wild

Legacy 12U (Brighton)

Rage 12U Blue (New Boston)

Berkley Burn 12U

Foster Oilers 12U (Richmond)

