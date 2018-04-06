Some Livonia residents experiencing low water pressure due to main break

LIVONIA, Mich. - A water main break near 7 Mile and Middlebelt roads has left nearby residents experiencing low water pressure.

A spokesman from the Livonia Public Works Department said the break happened overnight at 7 Mile Road and Maplewood Street. Residents in the area are experiencing low water pressure but there is no boil water advisory in place, for now.

Crews are excavating and working to reroute water to areas with low pressure.

