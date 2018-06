The son of a Detroit police officer was shot and killed on the city's east side on Saturday, police said.

The 23-year-old victim was in front of the 3000 block of Sheridan when he sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and face in a shooting following a dice game, police said.

Police said the suspect is unknown at this time.

