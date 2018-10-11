South Lyon High School student accused of devising plan to obtain firearm, shoot up school

A South Lyon High School student was arrested for devising a plan to obtain a firearm and shoot up the school, police said. (WDIV)

SOUTH LYON, Mich. - A 17-year-old South Lyon High School student was arrested after being accused of devising a plan to obtain a firearm and shoot up the school, according to officials.

An Oakland County deputy assigned to the high school got an anonymous tip that the student was creating a plan to shoot up the school, police said.

The officer interviewed the student, who refused to cooperate with the investigation, according to authorities.

Investigators said the deputy spoke with a student from whom the 17-year-old had tried to obtain a firearm. The student refused to give the 17-year-old a firearm, deputies said.

The South Lyon High School principal was notified of the incident and the 17-year-old was taken into custody.

He is being held at the Oakland County Jail pending charges.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.