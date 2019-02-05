South Lyon High School student admits he brought knife to school to protect him from another student

SOUTH LYON, Mich. - A South Lyon High School student told authorities he brought a knife to school Monday for protection.

Ethan James Smith, 17, said he had been threatened by another student Friday, so he brought the weapon to school and hid it inside a classroom.

A Youth Assistance caseworker told the school's assistant principal that the 11th grader had the knife. A school resource officer said they located the knife.

Smith was taken to the Oakland County Jail. He is charged with misdemeanor possession of a weapon in a weapon-free school zone.

Smith was arraigned Tuesday at 52-1 District Court in Novi and is being held in lieu of $25,000 bail. He is not allowed to return to the school until his next court date if bond is posted. He will also have 24 hours after his release to have a GPS tether put on, officials said.

Smith isn't allowed to have contact with a certain student, police said.

His next court date is scheduled for Feb. 20.

