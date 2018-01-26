South Lyon teenager seriously injured after car falls on him

SOUTH LYON, Mich. - A 16-year-old boy was injured after the scissor-jack holding his car slipped, causing the vehicle to fall on the teenager.

According to authorities, the boy was changing a tire on the vehicle when he crawled underneath the car to inspect something he believed to be hanging from under the car.

Police said his mother observed the car falling onto the boy and alerted a neighbor for assistance.

Members of the Green Oak Fire Department arrived and removed the teenager from under the car with hydraulic tools. He is currently in the intensive care unit at Children's Hospital in Detroit.

