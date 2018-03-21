Southbound I-75 closing at I-94 starting at 5am today

DETROIT - Breaking news just into the Local 4 newsroom...

Southbound I-75 is set to close at I-94 at 5 a.m. today in order to allow the Michigan Department of Transportation(MDOT) to remove the outside beam of the Warren Ave bridge, which was struck by a sem-truck Tuesday afternoon.

In addition to the Southbound I-75 closure, Eastbound and Westbound I-94 ramps to Southbound I-75 will also close.

Also, Northbound I-75 from Mack Avenue to I-94 will have the left lane closed.

During the project, Warren Avenue over I-75 will remain open.

The Southbound I-75 service drive Warren cross over to Northbound I-75 service drive closure will remain in place.

Alternate routes include M-10, M-1(Woodward Ave), Gratiot and Grand River.

