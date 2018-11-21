Southeast Michigan residents can get reimbursed for safe rides home Wednesday night

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - Christensen Law in Southfield is bringing back its popular Safe Ride Home program, which reimburses residents who get safe rides home when they've had too much to drink the night before Thanksgiving.

The firm offers to reimburse people who get a taxi, Uber or Lyft from 4 p.m. Wednesday to 4 p.m. Thursday because it's a popular night for parties and drinking.

Founder David Christensen announced the program will include Wayne, Macomb, Oakland, Washtenaw, Genesee, Bay and Kent counties.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard and Genesee County Sheriff Robert J. Pickell have endorsed the program.

Safe Ride Home launched in 2015 and continued through 2016, providing more than 1,000 people with safe rides, Christensen said.

Residents who have had too much to drink Wednesday night should call a licensed taxi company, Uber or Lyft for a ride home. They should pay for the ride and get a receipt. The next day, they can email a copy of the receipt and a driver's license copy to saferidehome@davidchristensenlaw.com for a reimbursement of up to $35.

Residents must be at least 21 years old to get a reimbursement. It is only good for a one-way ride home, and it can't be combined with other offers.

Receipts must be received by Christensen Law by midnight Sunday to be eligible for reimbursement.

