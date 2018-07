OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - A flood advisory is in effect for southeastern Oakland County until 10:15 p.m.

Some locations that will potentially experience flooding include Southfield, Royal Oak, Detroit Zoo, Madison Heights, Oak Park, Ferndale, Hazel Park, Berkley, Beverly Hills, Huntington Woods, Lathrup Village, Pleasant Ridge and Bingham Farms.

