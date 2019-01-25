Southfield apartment fire displaces 85

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - Nobody was seriously injured in an apartment fire in Southfield, but 85 residents have been displaced.

The fire started after 4 p.m. Thursday at an apartment off Nine Mile and Greenfield roads.

Investigators believe the fire may have started on the second floor before flames spread to all four floors of the building.

Firefighters were able to quickly contain the fire. One resident is being treated for smoke inhalation.

Investigators are looking into what caused the fire, and currently, power has been cut to the building, and all the units are vacant.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.