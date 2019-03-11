Southfield child care center summarily suspended for providing inappropriate care

On two different days, a staff member at the facility harmed two different children by hiding a thumbtack between their fingers and making physical contact with the children.

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - The Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs has summarily suspended and issued a notice of intent to revoke the child care license of ABC Early Learning Center operated by Brown Investment Group in Southfield for violations related to appropriate care and supervision, staff suitability and accurately reporting incidents to the department.

A summary suspension is an emergency measure to protect public health, safety, and welfare.

The summary suspension resulted from multiple complaint-based investigations conducted by LARA.

The investigations determined that:

• On two different days, a staff member at the facility harmed two different children by hiding a thumbtack between their fingers and making physical contact with the children.

• The licensee failed to make a verbal or written report to LARA about the two incidents.

• Specifically, one of the incidents involved the employee hugging a child while placing a palm on the child’s back to press the thumbtack into the child’s shoulder.

o The licensee lied to a LARA consultant about their knowledge of this specific incident.

o The licensee was aware of the incident but failed to report it to the children’s parents or Children’s Protective Services.

Effective March 6, the summary suspension order prohibits Brown Investment Group from operating a child care center at 29829 Telegraph Road, L-109, Southfield, Michigan, or at any other address or location.

Accordingly, Brown Investment Group may not accept children for care after that date and time. The order also requires Brown Investment Group to inform all the parents of children in care that the license has been suspended and that the center can no longer provide child care.

A licensee has the right to appeal the suspension and revocation. This case is currently pending with the Michigan Administrative Hearing System.

