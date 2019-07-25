Southfield Kroger manager accused of assaulting boys over where they parked bikes

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - A Kroger manager is accused of getting physical and aggressive toward some young boys who came to the Southfield store.

Police were called to the Kroger at 12 Mile and Evergreen roads. It appears the manager got upset with the children leaving their bikes at the front door of the store. What the manager allegedly did when the boys inquired about where the bikes were moved is what police are investigating.

John Collins, 14 and Braedon Barkley, 12 said they parked their bikes outside the store and after purchasing their items, they discovered their bikes were missing. They said the manager refused to tell them where their bikes were and got aggressive and in their faces.

The boys said a customer stepped in and told the manager to stop. The boys called their parents and their parents called Southfield police.

Kroger said, "We are cooperating with local authorities on the open investigation." They would not elaborate on the manager's work status.

Watch the video above for the full report from Local 4 News at 11.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.