Southfield man charged in fatal shooting at Detroit's Russell Industrial Center

DETROIT - A Southfield man has been charged in connection to a double-shooting at Detroit's Russell Industrial Center last month.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced charges against Marcus Lawrence Beri, 23, for shooting and killing Ryan Nelson, 21 of Arlington, Tennessee and non-fatally shooting another man.

Police said Beri robbed both men of money.

Beri was charged with first-degree premeditated murder, felony murder, assault with intent to murder, two counts of armed robbery and five felony firearms violations.

The incident happened back on Nov. 30 around 8 p.m.

Beri was arraigned Thursday afternoon in 36th District Court and was remanded to the Wayne County Jail. He's due back in court Jan. 2, 2019.

