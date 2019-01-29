Southfield man points gun at 22-year-old, shoots out tires, throws gun in bush, Detroit police say

Lance Cochran was caught on video pointing a gun at a man in a Detroit gas station and shooting at the victim's car. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A Southfield man is accused of pointing a gun at a 22-year-old man, shooting out his tires and windshield and throwing the gun in a bush on Detroit's west side.

The incident happened around 2:20 a.m. Thursday at a gas station in the 20000 block of Joy Road, police said.

The 22-year-old man told police Lance Cochran, 30, had confronted him inside the gas station.

Lance Cochran (WDIV)

During the confrontation, Cochran pulled a handgun out of his coat and pointed it at the 22-year-old, police said. The victim pushed the gun away and fled on foot, according to authorities.

Cochran then walked outside, opened the hood of the victim's empty car, which was parked at a gas pump, and fired shots into the tires and windshield, police said.

Cochran left the scene on foot and was arrested nearby, Detroit police said.

The handgun was found in a bush, according to officials.

Cochran was taken to the Detroit Detention Center. He is charged with carrying a concealed weapon, brandishing a firearm in public and reckless use of firearms.

Cochran was arraigned Friday.

You can see the surveillance video and more pictures below.

Video shows a man pointing a handgun at another man at a Detroit gas station. (WDIV)

Video shows a man shooting out the windshield of a vehicle at a Detroit gas station. (WDIV)

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.