Southfield police: Family's puppy stolen during home invasion

A puppy was stolen during a home invasion on April 6 in Southfield. (WDIV)

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - Police said a 9-month-old dog was stolen during a home invasion in April from a home at the Cambridge Square Apartments in the 27000 block of Greenfield Road.

Video surveillance shows the suspect, police said. He is described as a black man standing about 6 feet tall with a heavy-set build. He is bald, had a mustache and a goatee. He also had pierced ears.

Police said he gained entry to the home about 1:30 p.m. April 6 by forcing open the front door. In addition to stealing the puppy, he took jewelry, small electronics, a 43-inch Visio TV and a 55-inch Samsung TV.

The American Bulldog puppy's name is Gucci. He is a family pet.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts or identity of the suspect is asked to contact the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500.

