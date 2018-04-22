Southfield police host free 'Girls Night Out' safety seminar

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - On Monday, a free safety seminar aimed at teenage girls and their parents will be held by the Southfield Police Department.

The police presentation will provide information on personal safety and awareness, self-defense strategies and techniques, internet safety tips, how to avoid becoming a victim of a crime and what to do if you are a victim of a crime.

The 'Girls Night Out' seminar will be held at 7 p.m. at the Southfield Library at 26300 Evergreen Road.

The presentation is open to female students and their parents and guardians only and includes topics and videos that are not age appropriate for all.

Southfield police will not allow any younger siblings or students to be present for the seminar.

Those wishing to attend are asked to email Officer Pate to pre-register, as space is limited.

You can contact Officer Pate at kpate@cityofsouthfield.com or by phone at 248-796-5360.

