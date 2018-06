SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - A man was shot Wednesday at Catalpa Oaks County Park in Southfield.

Police said the victim was shot in the lower portion of his body about 8 p.m. while at the park at 27725 Greenfield Road.

The victim is receiving treatment at a local hospital.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 248-795-5500.

