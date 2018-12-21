Southfield police seek man wanted in connection to assault, robbery

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - Police are looking for a man wanted in connection to a Nov. 20 assault and battery and retail fraud.
According to authorities, just after 3 a.m., police responded to an Exxon gas station located at 20705 Southfield Road. The clerk reported witnessing a man taking merchandise and placing it in a bag. The clerk was assaulted and suffered minor injuries when he confronted the suspect, police said.
The man fled on foot with the stolen merchandise headed westbound on 8 Mile Road.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500.
