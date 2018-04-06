Southfield police seek man who assaulted clerk, stole from gas station

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - Southfield police are looking for help in identifying a man who allegedly assaulted a gas station clerk before stealing merchandise from the store.

Here's the info from the Southfield Police Department:

On February 25, 2018 at approximately 8:00 p.m., the Southfield Police Department received a 9-1-1 call regarding an assault and battery and retail fraud that occurred at the Exon Gas Station, located in the 20000 block of Southfield Road in the city of Southfield. Responding officers determined that a black male entered the store and selected merchandise.

The clerk recognized the male as an individual that stole from the station on a previous occasion. The clerk confronted the individual, and the male assaulted the clerk and proceeded to steal merchandise from the station. The male then fled on foot eastbound on 8 Mile Road.

The suspect is known to frequent the area. He is described as a younger black male, possibly in his early 20’s, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, jeans, and tennis shoes with a teal stripe across them.

The clerk was treated at the scene by paramedics for minor injuries as a result of the assault and battery.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts or identity of the suspect is asked to contact the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500.



Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.