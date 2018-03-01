Southfield police seek missing 36-year-old man

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - Police are requesting the assistance of the public in locating Southfield resident Jay Ashley Abbo.

Abbo’s last contact with his family was on Feb. 22.

The family said it is unusual for Abbo to not have frequent contact with his brother and best friend for any extended length of time. They believe Abbo is currently upset about a family member’s terminal health issues.

Abbo is described as a 36-year-old man, 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing approximately 170 pounds. He has black curly hair, brown eyes and is usually clean shaven.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Abbo is asked to contact the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.