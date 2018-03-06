Southfield police seek woman sought in connection with Meijer purse theft

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - Police officials are requesting the public's assistance in identifying a culprit involved in the theft of a purse and fraudulent use of a credit card.

According to authorities, on Feb. 25, a woman took a purse from a shopping cart being used by the victim at the Meijer store at 28800 Telegraph Road in Southfield. The woman fled the store in an older, white, four-door Oldsmobile and attempted to use the victim's credit cards at a BP gas station near Lodge Service Drive and Wyoming Avenue in Detroit.

Anyone with information regarding the identity or whereabouts of the thief is asked to contact the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500.

