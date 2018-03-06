News

Southfield police seek woman sought in connection with Meijer purse theft

By Dane Sager Kelly
Headline Goes Here

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - Police officials are  requesting the public's assistance in identifying a culprit involved in the theft of a purse and fraudulent use of a credit card.

According to authorities, on Feb. 25, a woman took a purse from a shopping cart being used by the victim at the Meijer store at 28800 Telegraph Road in Southfield. The woman fled the store in an older, white, four-door Oldsmobile and attempted to use the victim's credit cards at a BP gas station near Lodge Service Drive and Wyoming Avenue in Detroit.

Southfield Meijer Purse Theft vehicle _1520363198357.jpg.jpg

The culprit's Oldsmobile (WDIV)

Anyone with information regarding the identity or whereabouts of the thief is asked to contact the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.