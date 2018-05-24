Southfield woman leaves 3-year-old grandson alone in car while at Troy store

Police were called to a parking structure in Troy, where a child had been left in a car. (WDIV)

TROY, Mich. - Police said a 68-year-old Southfield woman left her 3-year-old grandson in a car Friday while going into a Troy store.

Officers were called to the 2800 block of West Big Beaver Road around 11:45 a.m. They found a small child had been left inside a gray 2014 Mercedes-Benz on the third level of the parking structure.

When police arrived, they found a bystander had been able to unlock the vehicle by reaching inside through a partially opened window.

About 20 minutes after police received the initial call, a woman returned and told officers the child was her grandson. She said she was caring for a 1-year-old child and found the 3-year-old had fallen asleep in the car seat, so she left him in the vehicle while she made an exchange in a store.

The child's parents were notified of the incident and Child Protective Services was called.

