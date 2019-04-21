Southgate community gathers to raise money for father of 3 hurt in construction accident

SOUTHGATE, Mich. - A community rallied around a father of three and held a benefit Saturday to help with his medical bills and to care for his children.

"It's been very, very terrible for the whole family," said Daniel Clark Sr. "This was unexpected."

Daniel Clark Jr. was working as an electrician along I-75 in a construction zone when a work truck reversed and pinned him. He's been in the intensive care unit at a hospital ever since.

ORIGINAL STORY: Father of 3 on life support after being pinned by work truck in Oakland County construction zone

"I can't do anything other than look at him lay there," the elder Clark said. "We've all been stressed to the limit and then some."

The family still has many unanswered questions about why and how this accident happened.

Clark said the company his son worked for hasn't said a word.

"They haven't even called and said, 'We're sorry,'" Clark said.

While Daniel Clark Jr. is fighting to recover in the hospital, his family will keep pushing for answers.

"It was an accident," Daniel Clark Sr. said. "I understand but I don't know what happened and my mind would be a little more at ease if I knew what happened."

A GoFundMe for the family has been set up. You can donate here.



