Southgate woman's special bicycle stolen for second time in 2 years

SOUTHGATE, Mich. - A Southgate mother's custom bicycle was stolen, and now she has no means of transportation.

"Yeah, more than stuck," Catherine Luttermoser said.

Luttermoser said she locks her bicycle up every day, but someone cut the lock Wednesday and stole it.

The thief put the brakes on Luttermoser's life. She's disabled, but she sets her wheelchair on the back of her three-wheeled bicycle, using it to get to the store for food and the doctor for vital visits.

On Wednesday, Luttermoser's daughter, Gina, discovered the bicycle had been stolen from right outside their front door.

"I just ran inside and started screaming, 'Somebody stole your bike,'" Gina Luttermoser said. "I couldn't believe it happened again."

Catherine Luttermoser's bicycle was stolen two years ago, and the one stolen Wednesday was donated to her as a replacement.

Now, she doesn't have the second bicycle, either, and she needs it for transportation.

"Beyond need it," she said. "It is my only way to get cardio to keep my circulation going."

The hunt is on for the person who stole the bicycle. Someone rode off on it in the area of Flanders Street and Allen Road in Southgate, police said.

"This is going to shorten my life," Catherine Luttermoser said. "The people who donated the bike saved my life."

Southgate police said they checked the area for video of the bike thief and didn't find any. They also checked pawn shops without any luck.

Investigators are trying to track down the bicycle and thief. Anyone with information is asked to call the Southgate Police Department at 734-258-3060.

