Speaking in Warren Bernie Sanders calls out Donald Trump on issues

WARREN, Mich. - Bernie Sanders of Vermont says President Donald Trump should "go back to the drawing board" on the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade accord because it would let Michigan-based General Motors and other companies send U.S. jobs to Mexico.

The Democratic presidential candidate rallied in the working-class Detroit suburb of Warren Saturday night, after earlier speaking at a union hall outside Grand Rapids.

Sanders says Trump's "biggest lie" to voters is that he's on the side of the working class.

