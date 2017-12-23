Special activities planned at Detroit Zoo for National Visit the Zoo Day

ROYAL OAK, Mich. - Special activities are planned Wednesday at the Detroit Zoo in celebration of National Visit the Zoo Day.

The day will include talks with animal-care staff, as well as activities featuring animals that are active during the winter.

Activities include preparing a sample gorilla breakfast, learning about how sound energy affects reptiles, exploring penguin embryology through egg candling and understanding techniques used in wolf conservation research.

Attendees can also see a penguin feeding and seal training, and talk with zookeepers who care for penguins, eastern Massasauga rattlesnakes, camels and wolverines.

Activities will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

