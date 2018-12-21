Special prosecutor to offer update on Michigan State University investigation

LANSING, Mich. - Special Independent Prosecutor Bill Forsyth will be holding a roundtable question and answer session Friday with members of the press regarding the investigation into Michigan State University.

The investigation was launched amid the fallout from former Michigan State University sports physician Larry Nassar. Nassar was convicted of sexually abusing dozens of young athletes while he was employed by the university and by USA Gymnastics.

During an update way back in March, the special prosecutor discussed charges against Nassar's former boss at MSU, William Strampel. Since then, former university president Lou Anna Simon has been charged for lying to police in connection to the Nassar sexual assault investigation.

Forsyth's roundtable is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Friday. Watch it live here.

