Spectrum Human Services in need of direct care, security and youth workers

Job Title
Direct care, security, youth worker
Company Name
Spectrum Human Services
Location
Wayne, Oakland and Washtenaw County
Job Type
Hourly, full-time and part-time
Job Summary
Spectrum Human Services is seeking full- and part-time workers for multiple direct care, security and youth worker positions. Positions available in Detroit/Highland Park, Oakland County, Washtenaw County.
Responsibilities and Duties
- Direct care staff provides caring, compassionate service to developmentally or emotionally disabled adults.
- Youth workers provide guidance to young men between the ages of 11 to 21 in a secure detention facility.
- Security workers ensure a safe and peaceful environment for staff and clients.
Qualifications and Skills
- High school diploma (or equivalent).
- 18 years of age, must be 21 years of age to be assigned to the detention facility.
- Must successfully complete background check, including fingerprints, drug test and DHHS clearance.
How to apply
Apply in-person on Saturday, June 15, 2019 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the job fair located at 28303 Joy Road, Westland, MI. Prospective workers must bring a valid driver's license or State ID and Social Security card to apply.
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.