Spike in deadly gun violence has Detroit leaders, residents seeking solutions

DETROIT - Detroit police officers and firefighters had plenty to talk about at their weekly meeting after the murder of a firefighter, just one of many shootings in the city.

In some Detroit neighborhoods, residents told Local 4 they live in constant fear.

Detroit police Chief James Craig met with Mayor Mike Duggan and fire Chief Eric Jones. Craig and Duggan receive a daily briefing on every shooting, carjacking and homicide in the city.

The shooting and homicide part of the briefing has been busy recently, and Craig said one east-side area is seeing a lot of gang violence, and special attention will be paid to that gang.

From her porch on Detroit's east side, Jessica Cunningham made a plea.

"It's really bad," Cunningham said. "I don't want to sugarcoat anything, but we just need a lot of help over here as far as protection, security."

An explosion of deadly gun violence since last Saturday has Cunningham and others describing their quality of life in terrifying terms.

"Down over here, it's a war," a resident said.

Craig said gangs have turned the streets into a war zone.

"We have had a rash of shooting on the east side of the Ninth Precinct," Craig said. "We believe some of it is gang related retaliation so we're giving extreme special attention to a street gang in that neighborhood."

Shootings and homicides are down, but putting a stop to the recent outburst of violence is a daily priority for the Detroit Police Department.

"Police are trying, we're trying," Cunningham said. "It's just, we've got to do something."

Craig said his department doesn't react to a spike in crime. They try to be proactive every day. He said when there were issues in Greektown in recent weeks, his officers took 40 guns off the streets in the following days.

