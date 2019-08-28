Spirit of Detroit Plaza to get $800K overhaul

DETROIT - The City Council has voted to make the block of Woodward Avenue in front of the Spirit of Detroit a permanent public place, so Detroit is investing $800,000 to improve it.

Erica Hill, from the Parks and Recreation Department, said more people are taking advantage of the now-permanent plaza.

The money from the improvement will include tearing out the median and adding a stage, a play area for kids and more seating.

"We're excited people have a place they can spend time in," Hill said.

Some people still can't get over what the plaza has done to traffic at one of Downtown Detroit's main areas.

This weekend is the big Jazzfest, and the city doesn't want to disrupt that, so construction won't begin until Wednesday.

Construction on Spirit Plaza should be finished by October.

