Spreadsheet shows how Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith spent forfeiture funds

MT. CLEMENS, Mich. - A spreadsheet from the Macomb County Finance Department shows how forfeiture funds were spent.

Prosecutor Eric Smith is under investigation for how he handled the funds, which are supposed to be used for specific police and law enforcement activities.

According to the spreadsheet that covers how the money was spent from 2014 to 2018, Smith spent a considerable amount of money on local police departments and the sheriff's department, but there were other purchases made that weren't obvious police activities.

Nearly $2,000 was spent on two refrigerators and equipment, while nearly $20,000 worth of checks were written to AT&T and another $8,000 went to DIRECTV.

More than $10,000 worth of checks were also written to Culligan and Purified Water to Go.

More than $7,000 was also spent on retirement and Christmas parties at Fern Hill Country Club.

The spreadsheet shows that $83,514 was spent with American Express. Many of those charges were made with Smith's secretary's Amex card.

The secretary's name, Lori Addelia, appears on more than 100 checks totaling $63,020. Addelia reportedly would used her own card for purchases and Smith would reimburse her from forfeiture accounts.

The notations on the checks say they were reimbursements for supplies, lunches and equipment.

