Spring storm could drop several inches of snow on parts of Michigan's Lower Peninsula

DETROIT - An early spring storm could drop several inches of snow this weekend on parts of Michigan's Lower Peninsula.

The National Weather Service says a strengthening low pressure system moving northeast from the Ohio Valley to New England is expected to bring a rain-snow mix Sunday across the peninsula.

Lower Michigan's mid-section, including Midland, Iosco, Bay and Gladwin counties, could get the heaviest snow, bringing 5 inches or more to some areas.

