Sprint: Customers in Midwest experience voice issues

Some Sprint customers in the Midwest might not be able to make phone calls.

Sprint released the following Tweet Wednesday:

Some customers in the Midwest may be experiencing intermittent voice issues. Our team is working quickly to resolve the issue and we apologize for the inconvenience. — Sprint Care (@sprintcare) October 31, 2018

