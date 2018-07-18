St. Clair County man accused of criminal sexual conduct involving missing Pennsylvania teen

A St. Clair County man is accused of criminal sexual conduct with a 15-year-old Pennsylvania girl. (WDIV)

MARINE CITY, Mich. - A St. Clair County man is accused of criminal sexual conduct with a 15-year-old Pennsylvania girl who was missing for 17 days, according to officials.

Lena Dixon disappeared on June 26 after being dropped off at a McDonald's in Pennsylvania. Surveillance video showed Dixon getting into a white Chrysler 300 at the McDonald's about 15 minutes after she was dropped off.

She wasn't seen or heard from for 17 days. Officials believed she had met the driver of the Chrysler 300 on the internet.

FBI agents and Marine City police linked the case to a 55-year-old man.

Bruce Kirkpatrick was found with Dixon on Friday in Marine City. She was taken to the hospital.

Kirkpatrick was taken into custody. He is charged with four counts of criminal sexual conduct. Three of the counts carry a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison, and the fourth count carries a maximum penalty of two years in prison.

He is being held on $75,000 bail.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.