News

St. Clair County man killed while helping friend who ran out of gas

Alcohol not factor in crash, police say

By Natasha Dado

Police have launched an investigation into the fatal multi-vehicle crash.

RILEY TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office has launched an investigation into a multiple-vehicle crash that happened on eastbound I-69 at Eagling Road.  

Police said a 33-year-old woman from Lapeer had run out of gas and was parked on the shoulder of the expressway.  

She called her friend, a 37-year-old man from Riley Township, who showed up to help and parked right behind her vehicle. 

As he started to put gas in her vehicle, a 45-year-old man from Wales Township operating his 2016 Jeep Compass crossed the white fog line and struck and killed the man.  

Police do not believe alcohol is a factor in the crash.
 

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.