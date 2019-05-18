St. Clair County man killed while helping friend who ran out of gas

Police have launched an investigation into the fatal multi-vehicle crash.

RILEY TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office has launched an investigation into a multiple-vehicle crash that happened on eastbound I-69 at Eagling Road.

Police said a 33-year-old woman from Lapeer had run out of gas and was parked on the shoulder of the expressway.

She called her friend, a 37-year-old man from Riley Township, who showed up to help and parked right behind her vehicle.

As he started to put gas in her vehicle, a 45-year-old man from Wales Township operating his 2016 Jeep Compass crossed the white fog line and struck and killed the man.

Police do not believe alcohol is a factor in the crash.



