St. Clair County Sheriff's Office investigates non-fatal shooting

ALGONAC, Mich. - Deputies responded to reports of a fight on the 900 block of Columbia on Saturday around 7:11 p.m.

After arriving at the scene, deputies were unable to locate anyone. Deputies searched the neighborhood, and eventually located a person matching the description given and discovered he had been shot earlier at a nearby residence.

Deputies visited the residence and found evidence of a shooting, the suspect and witnesses. Detectives were called to the scene to conduct an investigation.

The victim was transported to McLaren Macomb Hospital and treated for his wound which is not life threatening.

An interview with the suspect was conducted by the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office.

The investigation is ongoing.



