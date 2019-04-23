St. Clair Shores family adopts beagle tortured in Kalamazoo pesticide testing lab

KALAMAZOO, Mich. - A family in St. Clair Shores has adopted one of the beagles who was exposed to daily torture in a pesticide testing laboratory in Kalamazoo.

Officials rescued 32 beagles from the lab, which was exposed by the Humane Society of the United States for using dogs to test pesticides.

Greta Guest and David Rubello saw the awful stories about the testing lab unfold, so when the Michigan Humane Society started adopting out the beagles, they were ready.

"I just saw the post at 8 p.m. and filled out an application right away," Guest said.

Teddy the beagle first met his new sister, Cleo, at the Humane Society to make sure they would get along. Now, he's at his new home and is adjusting wonderfully, members of the family said.

"All of these dogs were set to be euthanized," Rubello said. "There would have been more needless torture."

The torture will always be with the beagles, as their lab numbers are permanently tattooed under their floppy ears.

Only a few beagles have been placed so far, but more than 800 applications have been submitted to the Michigan Humane Society. Officials hope to place the rest of the beagles soon.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.