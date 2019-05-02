News

St. Clair Shores issues emergency declaration, provides sandbags to residents as waters rise

Residents near water must erect barriers

By Amber Ainsworth

Lake St. Clair water is rising, causing flooding in St. Clair Shores. (WDIV)

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. - St. Clair Shores issued an emergency declaration and order to residents who live near water as Lake St. Clair continued to rise Thursday.

Metro Detroit flooding: What to know

More Headlines

Residents in riparian zones must erect barriers, dikes or similar embarkments to help prevent flooding. The city is providing empty sandbags and sand.

If a resident fails to create a barrier, the city may provide a barrier and charge the resident for doing so, in the form of a tax assessment or collections.

Anyone with questions is asked to contact the Department of Public Works at 586-445-5363.

Where to get empty sandbags:

  • St. Clair Shores Department of Public Works
    19700 Pleasant Street
    Monday-Friday, 7 a.m.-3 p.m.
  • St. Clair Shores Civic Arena
    2000 Stephens Street
    Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.
    Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • Guard shacks at Veterans Memorial Park
    32400 Jefferson Avenue
    Monday-Sunday, 7 a.m.-8:30 p.m.
  • Lac Sainte Clair Park
    27600 Jefferson Avenue, behind City Hall
    Monday-Sunday, 7 a.m.-8:30 p.m.

Where to get sand:

  • Veterans Memorial Park parking lot
    34200 Jefferson Avenue
  • Lac Sainte Clair Park
    27600 Jefferson Avenue
  • Civic Arena parking lot
    2000 Stephens Street

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.