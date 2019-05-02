St. Clair Shores issues emergency declaration, provides sandbags to residents as waters rise

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. - St. Clair Shores issued an emergency declaration and order to residents who live near water as Lake St. Clair continued to rise Thursday.

Metro Detroit flooding: What to know

Residents in riparian zones must erect barriers, dikes or similar embarkments to help prevent flooding. The city is providing empty sandbags and sand.

If a resident fails to create a barrier, the city may provide a barrier and charge the resident for doing so, in the form of a tax assessment or collections.

Anyone with questions is asked to contact the Department of Public Works at 586-445-5363.

Where to get empty sandbags:

St. Clair Shores Department of Public Works

19700 Pleasant Street

Monday-Friday, 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

19700 Pleasant Street Monday-Friday, 7 a.m.-3 p.m. St. Clair Shores Civic Arena

2000 Stephens Street

Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

2000 Stephens Street Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Guard shacks at Veterans Memorial Park

32400 Jefferson Avenue

Monday-Sunday, 7 a.m.-8:30 p.m.

32400 Jefferson Avenue Monday-Sunday, 7 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Lac Sainte Clair Park

27600 Jefferson Avenue, behind City Hall

Monday-Sunday, 7 a.m.-8:30 p.m.

Where to get sand:

Veterans Memorial Park parking lot

34200 Jefferson Avenue

34200 Jefferson Avenue Lac Sainte Clair Park

27600 Jefferson Avenue

27600 Jefferson Avenue Civic Arena parking lot

2000 Stephens Street

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.