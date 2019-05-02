St. Clair Shores issues emergency declaration, provides sandbags to residents as waters rise

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. - St. Clair Shores issued an emergency declaration and order to residents who live near water as Lake St. Clair continued to rise Thursday.
Metro Detroit flooding: What to know
Residents in riparian zones must erect barriers, dikes or similar embarkments to help prevent flooding. The city is providing empty sandbags and sand.
If a resident fails to create a barrier, the city may provide a barrier and charge the resident for doing so, in the form of a tax assessment or collections.
Anyone with questions is asked to contact the Department of Public Works at 586-445-5363.
Where to get empty sandbags:
- St. Clair Shores Department of Public Works
19700 Pleasant Street
Monday-Friday, 7 a.m.-3 p.m.
- St. Clair Shores Civic Arena
2000 Stephens Street
Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Guard shacks at Veterans Memorial Park
32400 Jefferson Avenue
Monday-Sunday, 7 a.m.-8:30 p.m.
- Lac Sainte Clair Park
27600 Jefferson Avenue, behind City Hall
Monday-Sunday, 7 a.m.-8:30 p.m.
Where to get sand:
- Veterans Memorial Park parking lot
34200 Jefferson Avenue
- Lac Sainte Clair Park
27600 Jefferson Avenue
- Civic Arena parking lot
2000 Stephens Street
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.