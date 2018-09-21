St. Clair Shores man sentenced to 26 years in prison on child pornography charges

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. - John Vincent-Hyung Manzitti was sentenced Thursday to 26 years’ in prison for producing child pornography of more than 10 girls.

Manzitti, 38, of Saint Clair Shores, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Stephen J. Murphy on charges of production and distribution of child pornography. He pleaded guilty to both of those charges on May 2.

“Sadly, this is yet another example of a sick man abusing and exploiting young girls over the internet,” U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider said. “Parents, please keep a close eye on how your children are using the internet, because predators like this are targeting them.”

From at least March 2016 to May 2016, Manzitti targeted girls between the ages of 8 and 12, on the website Musical.ly and on KIK Messenger. Manzitti pretended to be a teenage boy and played prerecorded videos of a boy for the girls, to convince them he was their age.

He then asked them to send him sexually explicit videos and images and gave them directions about how to create them. He blackmailed multiple girls when they refused to send him additional sexually explicit videos or images, threatening to distribute the videos and images he already had of them to others if they did not comply and telling at least one minor that he knew where she lived.

A forensic examination revealed over 5,111 images and 2,490 videos of child pornography on Manzitti’s phone. Authorities have identified 11 victims so far.

The process of identifying victims is ongoing.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.