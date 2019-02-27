St. Clair Shores mother on mission to protect children from drivers who don't stop for school buses

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. - A St. Clair Shores mother is on mission to protect children from drivers who don't stop for school buses.

Drivers who pass buses with their flashers on and stop signs out are breaking the law, and Ashley Dyer catches those drivers on camera.

Since last fall, Dyer has been recording drivers who don't stop for buses on East 10 Mile Road, near Little Mack Avenue, while dropping her 4-year-old son, Eric, off at the bus.

Dyer is worried a driver might hit a child near a bus or hit a bus while the driver is strapping Eric into his seat.

"My goal is to get people to stop," she said.

St. Clair Shores police Chief Todd Woodcox said he spent four mornings watching for drivers who didn't stop after seeing Dyer's videos on Facebook. Drivers who didn't stop for buses were given citations.

When a bus' yellow lights are flashing, a driver should prepare to stop. When a bus' red lights are flashing, drivers must stop. Those who don't obey the law could face about a $200 fine and three points on their license.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.