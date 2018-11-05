St. Clair Shores police: K-9 officer, suspect killed in shooting outside baby shower

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. - It was a chaotic situation Sunday night in St. Clair Shores.

A man was shot and killed by police after he allegedly shot and killed a K-9 officer.

Niko Mantis heard the gunfire, but he thought it was firecrackers.

"Then I realized it was gunshots, and I hid in the office in case any bullets flying around, maybe I get shot myself," he said.

Police had been called to the Lakeland Manor banquet hall on Harper Avenue. Witnesses said they saw a man standing outside armed with a gun. When officers arrived, the man ignored police commands and ran. Axe, a K-9 officer with the St. Clair Shores Police Department, was sent after the suspect.

Moments later, the suspect allegedly shot and killed Axe. Police officers returned fire.

"After I came out of the office I realized they shot the guy. After the shots, there were 15 people running this way," said Mantis.

When the shooting happened there were about 70 people inside the banquet hall for a baby shower. Nobody inside was injured.

The gunman was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Axe was rushed to an animal hospital, but his injuries were too severe. He died.

"It was crazy, never seen something like that before," said Mantis. "I don't know what to make of it, because a dispute started at the banquet hall, police called and it was chaos."

Axe, the St. Clair Shores police K-9 officer who was killed in a shooting on Nov. 5, 2018. (WDIV)

