St. Clair Shores police search for man in indecent exposure incident

ST. CLAIRE SHORES, Mich. - St. Clair Shores police said they are searching for a man who was spotted exposing his penis while walking this morning around 2 a.m.

The suspect is described as a white man in his mid-40s, over 6 feet tall and heavy set with a shaved head.

The suspect was wearing a light gray button-down short sleeve shirt, black pants with black dress shoes that were muddy.

The man was seen getting into a red Chevrolet HHR near Princeton and Yale and driving toward Little Mack.

Police were alerted about the case after a resident who lives near Ursuline and Yale (I-94 and 11 Mile Road area) reported seeing a man walking southbound with his penis exposed.

The witness took several photos of the suspect before he left.

If you have any information that can help lead to the arrest of the suspect, contact police at 586-445-5305.

