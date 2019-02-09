St. Clair Shores woman killed in collision in Grosse Pointe Shores

An 88-year-old woman was killed in a collision in Grosse Pointe Shores on Feb. 9, 2018. (WDIV)

GROSSE POINTE SHORES, Mich. - An 88-year-old woman was killed Friday night in a collision Friday in Grosse Pointe Shores.

According to authorities, a 1998 Cadillac was traveling southbound on Lakeshore Road just before 9:45 p.m. when it left the road, struck a lightpole and rolled over. The driver, a woman from St. Clair Shores, was ejected from the car.

She was rushed to Ascension St. John Hospital in Detroit, where she was pronounced dead.

No other injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.