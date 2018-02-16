St. Mary School in Wayne to close

WAYNE, Mich. - The Archdiocese of Detroit announced St. Mary School will close at the end of the 2017-2018 school year.

"While I am deeply saddened by this decision, we must focus on the needs of our students, faculty and staff in our plans to help them transition well," Principal Kathy J. Sparks said in a letter sent to families.

The decision to close the school comes after enrollment decline and financial struggles.

"Please be assured that this difficult decision was made only after careful prayer and with the needs of our children, parents, faculty and staff at the forefront," Bishop Walter Hurley said in a letter.

