St. Stephen AME Church on Detroit's west side celebrates centennial anniversary

DETROIT - St. Stephen AME Church on John E. Hunter Street celebrated its 100-year anniversary Sunday.

The west side church helped Motown greats. The Temptations and The Supremes practiced at the church in their early years, and Barry Gordy took his daughter to music lessons there.

Lindsay Thaxton Jr., 86, has been a lifelong member of St. Stephen. His wife joined the church in 1955, the same year they were married.

"It's a church where the word love and prayer makes the difference," Thaxton said.

Since opening its doors in 1918, St. Stephen AME Church launched countless programs -- including free summer day camps, college prep classes and a bountiful food pantry.

The pews were packed on Sunday for the centennial celebration. The city has changed a lot over the last 100 years. The once-bustling community on Detroit's west side has dwindled along with church membership.

"We've saw Detroit at its heyday," said the Rev. Darryl Williams, "and we saw it at its worst."

No matter the numbers, the spirit of the congregation is contagious.

"Really, salvation is not just about going to heaven," Williams said. "It's about making people's quality of life overall. St. Stephen has always committed itself to doing that."

