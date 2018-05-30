Star Wars and baseball: Detroit Institute of Arts continues to push for non-traditional exhibitions

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. - Salvador Salort-Pons, director of the Detroit Institute of Arts, talked with Local 4 at the Mackinac Policy Conference.

Salort-Pons told Local 4's Devin Scillian that the museum will continue to look for non-traditional projects and exhibitions to make the DIA "a place for everyone."

"We wanted to bring something to Detroit to engage new audiences for the DIA," Salort-Pons said. "It's a way to present our museum in a new light."

The DIA recently launched an exhibition on Star Wars costumes, and previously hosted exhibitions on baseball cards and the impact of hip hop.

"We have been mixing up our programs and exhibitions," Salort-Pons said.

Salort-Pons also spoke on the Noel Night shooting incident last year, immigration and the health of the museum.

